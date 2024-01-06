Reigning champions Real Madrid into last 16 of Copa del Rey after seeing off brave Arandina resistance

It wasn’t overly straightforward for Real Madrid, but they have begun the defence of their Copa del Rey crown in accomplished style on Saturday evening, seeing off a brave Arandina side with a 2-0 scoreline.

Carlo Ancelotti handed debuts to Vinicius Tobias, Alvaro Carrillo and Arda Guler for the match. It was the latter that lit up the opening 45 minutes, although Real Madrid were unable to find a breakthrough, despite the Turkish teenager’s best efforts.

However, Los Blancos came out much better in the second period, and within 10 minutes, they were 2-0 up. Brahim Diaz was felled inside the area, which allowed Joselu Mato to score Real Madrid’s first penalty of the season, after three previous missed efforts. Less than 60 seconds later, it was Brahim himself who found the back of the net as he finished off a fine counter-attack that he had started.

Real Madrid were able to add a third when Rodrygo fired home in stoppage time, but they could not keep a clean sheet, as Nacho Fernandez turned Raly Cabral’s cross into his own net in the final minute for the match – an incredible moment for Arandina.

Real Madrid will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet, but regardless, they will be in the hat for the last 16 draw. Their attention will now turn to Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with local rivals Atletico Madrid in Riyadh.