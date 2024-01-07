Barcelona offered chance to sign former Manchester United star, deal is possible despite FFP constraints

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is determined to sign a midfielder during this month’s winter transfer window, given that Gavi and Pedri are both currently out of action due to injury. However, the sale of Barca Studios is expected to be needed to happen in order for the club to have enough money to pursue anyone.

If that does not happen, the Catalans could be in a sticky situation, although they are expected to still have a small leeway. As Sport say, it would be enough for a free agent to be signed, and considering this, they have been offered the chance to sign former Manchester United and West Ham United star Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest last summer, and he has looking to get back involved with football. A move to Barcelona would surely be a dream for it, and it’s likely to be an option if the club cannot secure extra funding before the end of the month.

However, Lingard is unlikely to be a particularly good option for Barcelona. Reports say that a pivot/interior is wanted, and the Englishman is more of an attacking playmaker. Furthermore, he would be a risk despite the fact that he would be free due to his current level, and his wages wouldn’t exactly be low too.