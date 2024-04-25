Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez says there will be no changes to staff amid reports of addition

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that there will be no changes to his technical staff this summer, amid reports that one of the conditions for his continuity was changes in his backroom team.

“The staff will continue with the team. I think I have a prepared and professional staff. They are all cules from the cradle. We are all very grateful [to the club] for having waited and having listened to us. At no time will there be any reworking of the staff.”

Later, he was also asked how he felt about his staff being constantly questioned.

“I am proud and grateful. It is a wonderful staff. It is evident that we have to improve things, but we have learned a lot,” Xavi told the press, having explained the reasons for his change of mind.

On Wednesday it was reported by multiple sources that one of the concerns from Laporta and the Barcelona hierarchy was the physical preparation of the side. Sport report that fitness coach Julio Tous could yet be added to the staff, and he would work to improve the strength and conditioning of the side, as well as on injury prevention.

Tous has worked at Barcelona before in 2004, and is considered a leader in his area. Previously he has spent significant time under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, Juventus and Italy, where they enjoyed plenty of success. Meanwhile MD say that former Spain physio Raul Martinez will become the head of physiotherapy at the club, having worked with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, David Villa, and more recently, Ansu Fati and Pedri.

Laporta: "The team that we have is consolidating with our young players. They need a reference point and Xavi is exactly that. Having him close to these players is important to them. I'm happy because the outcome is what we wanted." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

“Some changes will be made in order to improve,” Laporta had revealed, but did not reveal what those changes were. How exactly Tous fits into things is not yet clear, but the Catalan daily do assure that he will be present to provide his expertise.

The fact that none of Xavi’s coaching staff have other experience at the top of the game has been questioned on many occasions. In particular, that his assistant should be his brother has also drawn complaints of nepotism. Clearly, Xavi feels they are misplaced.