Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez to insist on second January signing

Barcelona are hoping to have a much more successful 2024, compared to the final few months of 2023. The Catalan giants have struggled this season, but began the calendar year in style with victory over Las Palmas on Thursday.

In order for Barcelona’s situation to improve, head coach Xavi Hernandez believes that reinforcements are essential, especially given the club’s recent injury struggles. Vitor Roque has already arrived from Athletico Paranaense, but as Sport have reported, this is not enough for the 43-year-old.

Xavi is desperate for a midfielder to be signed, to the point where he has insisted to Deco, Joan Laporta and co that a deal is done this month. However, that will only happen if Barcelona close the sale of Barca Studios, which has looked increasingly likely over the last couple of days.

Xavi’s desired midfielder would be someone that can play as a pivot and also as an interior. Aleix Garcia would fit this profile perfectly, and the Girona star has been heavily linked with a move across Catalonia to Barcelona. However, for now at least, that deal looks extremely unlikely.