Barcelona hoping for Saudi payday as Al Hilal prepare summer move for attacking star

Despite being Barcelona’s number one winger this season, Raphinha’s future at the club is far from certain. Internally, club officials are concerned about the performances of the Brazilian, and if his displays do not improve in the second half of the campaign, he could find himself being moved on.

Barcelona are well aware that they can get good money for Raphinha, who has attracted interest from the Premier League over the last 12 months. Given their ongoing financial situation, these funds could be crucial towards new signings arriving at the club during the summer.

If Barcelona do decide to sell Raphinha next summer, it’s likely that a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards. Sport say that the 27-year-old is attracting strong interest from Al Hilal, who are prepared to pay big bucks for another Brazil attacker, having done so last summer with Malcom and Neymar Junior.

Barcelona would undoubtedly prefer to sell Raphinha to Al Hilal, given that they are likely to provide the highest offer. However, the player himself would surely prefer to remain at the club, or return to the Premier League if he is forced out. This would make things tricky.