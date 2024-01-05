Newcastle United-linked Barcelona star on the chopping block if performances do not improve

Barcelona escaped their trip to the Canary Islands with all three points following a 2-1 win over Las Palmas, but the performance of the Blaugrana did little to arrest concerns about the direction of the team. The primary focus of scrutiny is manager Xavi Hernandez, but one star in particular is currently fighting a losing battle to retain his place at the club.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been one of Barcelona’s most productive players this season in terms of pure numbers, but his play has been erratic at best, and doubts formed last season have taken root amongst the Barcelona board. So far he has three goals and seven assists in 18 games, averaging a goal contribution every 89 minutes.

After a mixed season last time out, Barcelona turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and Chelsea in the summer to hang onto Raphinha, with new Sporting Director Deco his chief backer – he was Raphinha’s agent when he moved from Leeds United.

However the tide is turning against Raphinha, say Sport. He is slated as one of the decisive players in the Barcelona frontline alongside Robert Lewandowski, but in recent matches, Lamine Yamal has looked much more dangerous. If his performances do not improve, then Barcelona will listen to offers for the 27-year-old.

Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia have been linked with a move for Raphinha over the past six months, and Barcelona’s financial struggles mean they would no doubt be delighted to receive a large offer for Raphinha. That said, the fact his deal runs until 2027 means that he is in control of his deal. In comparison to others at the club too, Raphinha’s sale would not be as beneficial to Barcelona in terms of their salary limit, as they still have half of his €58m fee to pay off. Any benefits to his sale would only come after subtracting €30m from the transfer.