Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid transfer decision amid defensive injury crisis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed reports that they are not considering signing a central defender in the winter transfer window, despite being down to just Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez. Their injury issues have led many to believe they would be forced into action in the market, but it appears they will soldier on.

Ancelotti wished the press room a happy new year as he arrived in his first press conference of the here, and his first since signing a contract extension too. He hoped ‘it would be a good one, let’s see what happens’, he remarked with a trademark half-smile.

Asked about their plans for the winter transfer window, Ancelotti said they had other options.

“We are not contemplating signing another centre-back. We are missing two, two important pieces, but we have two others, who are very important, and we have emergency solutions like [Aurelien] Tchouameni and [Dani] Carvajal.”

“We will not sign another centre-back,” he repeated later in the press conference, also noting that it was a firm decision.

Brazilian central defender Eder Militao is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and will not be back until the latter stages of March. It means that in all likelihood, Tchouameni and Carvajal will be asked to fill in. Rudiger played the vast majority of minutes in the first half of the season, and Nacho is also 34 now, meaning at some point, both will need a rest.