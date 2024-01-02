Real Madrid to ignore Carlo Ancelotti transfer wish for January market

Real Madrid look set to forge ahead with just two natural central defenders for much of the rest of the season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti was reportedly keen on signing at least a short-term patch for their injury crisis, but following an analysis of their options, the club are leaning against taking action.

With David Alaba ruled out until next season, and Eder Militao out until spring, only Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez remain as natural options in central defence. Ancelotti has noted that Aurelien Tchouameni can play there well, and Marca say that he has given his consent to play there when needed for the rest of the season, even if he isn’t delighted at the prospect.

After looking at the idea of a loan, there was little that attracted Real Madrid in the end. Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Lenny Yoro have been mentioned as potential young options to bring in, but all are expensive, and Real Madrid would rather stick to their plan of signing a central defender in the summer of 2025. Depending on how David Alaba recovers, that signing could be brought forward to next summer. If that does not happen, then Rafa Marin is highly likely to get a shot in the first team following his loan at Alaves this year.

It’s a risky strategy from Real Madrid, who clearly have plenty of faith in Tchouameni’s ability to adapt. Even if Militao recovers well, it would be a surprise if he was sharp before the final month of the season, and Nacho, while Rudiger was in the top three for minutes played in Europe in 2023. Should the German go down, any semblance of consistency will exit with him.