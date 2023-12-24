Real Madrid to discard defensive reinforcement from Saudi Arabia to solve injury crisis

Real Madrid are considering a move in the January transfer window for the first time in a number of years, following two anterior cruciate ligament injuries in the centre of their defence. Eder Militao is out until February at the earliest, while David Alaba is now done until next season, but their rumoured replacement will not be coming from Saudi Arabia.

Aymeric Laporte was thought to be one of thier options, just six months after leaving Manchester City for Al Nassr. Marca claim that Laporte is content in the Middle East, and has no intention of leaving. From a Real Madrid perspective, they have no intention of footing the bill for his €15m per annum salary, even if it is for just a short period. Equally losing Laporte will not help Al Nassr overhaul a ten-point gap in their bid for the title.

One of the key factors that could have come into play was Spain selection, with the Euros on the horizon next summer. Yet it appears that Laporte has assurances from Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, as the Madrid-based daily claim that he will be part of La Roja next summer, if all goes to plan.

Initially, Real Madrid were reluctant to consider signing an alternative, but Carlo Ancelotti appears to be insisting on bringing in another defender. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is believed to be one of the top options, given he has lost prominence at Old Trafford. Ancelotti’s concern is understandable, given Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger are his only natural options in central defence currently, but it does seem unlikely that Los Blancos would sanction an expensive signing.