Raphael Varane unhappy at Manchester United, wants Real Madrid return in January

There has been plenty of speculation over the last week about whether Real Madrid will sign a new centre-back in January. David Alaba’s season-ending injury has left Carlo Ancelotti with Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as his only available centre-backs, with Eder Militao not expected to return to action until March at the earliest.

One player that Real Madrid have been linked with is a familiar face, that being Raphael Varane. The 30-year-old spent 10 years at the club between 2011 and 2021, before moving to Manchester United, where he currently plays. However, as Diario AS have reported, Varane is said to be unhappy at the Premier League giants.

Varane has been frustrated by his lack of playing time this season, and according to the report, he would welcome a return to Real Madrid during the winter, should the opportunity present itself.

It remains to be seen if Varane is the player that Real Madrid opt for in January. Ancelotti wants the Frenchman, although club bosses may end up opting for a younger option instead.