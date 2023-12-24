Rafa Marin offers update over Real Madrid return in January

Real Madrid are working on a host of deals to bring in a new central defender in the January transfer window.

Los Blancos are in the middle of a defensive injury crisis, with David Alaba now ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, and Eder Militao potentially out until 2024/25.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he is open to bringing in a defensive reinforcement in the mid-season market but the veteran Italian is assessing his options.

One rumoured move was a push to bring Rafa Marin back from a season long loan spell at Alaves with the 21-year-old playing a key role in the Basque Country in the opening half of the campaign.

However, there is no clause in his contract to bring him back early, and the towering defender has hinted at his desire to stay at Alaves.

“I am very proud to be part of this team, through thick and thin.”

Ancelotti will continue to assess his options in the coming weeks with a loan deal for an experienced defender the most likely outcome.