Real Madrid expect to welcome back key player from injury in next four months

Just 50 minutes into the 2023-24 season, Eder Militao ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Athletic Club in August. It was an innocuous incident, with the Brazilian defender slipping before falling to the ground in extreme agony.

Since that day, Militao has been in recovery. He underwent successful surgery soon after the injury happened, and has been working to return to full fitness as soon as possible. From a Real Madrid perspective, his progress has been very good, and Marca say that they are planning to have Militao fit and ready for action in March.

Militao’s comeback will be a welcome one for Real Madrid. Statistically, they have been solid defensively, but there have been plenty of struggles during matches, which Militao will hope to rectify upon his return.

Thibaut Courtois, who suffered the same injury just prior to Militao, is also on the comeback trail, but his return date won’t be as soon. There is no rush to welcome back the Belgian stopper, as Kepa Arrizabalaga has impressed during his absence, at least in the eyes of the Real Madrid hierarchy.