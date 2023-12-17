Carlo Ancelotti confirms potential season ending injury for David Alaba

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti faces an anxious wait over David Alaba’s injury prognosis next week.

Los Blancos edged into La Liga top spot in the final game of the weekend as Ancelotti’s charges stormed to a 4-1 home win over Villarreal.

A positive night in the Spanish capital was a key end of year boost for Ancelotti and his players but Alaba’s injury cast a shadow over the final result.

The Austrian international was forced off after just 35 minutes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with immediate concern over his knee injury.

Teammate and close friend Toni Kroos immediately posted a message of support at full time with Ancelotti confirming the early signs are worrying for the 31-year-old.

I love you @David_Alaba ❤️❤️❤️ — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 17, 2023

“This is the first time it happens to me, 3 of my players tearing their ACL”, as per reports from The Athletic at full time.

“Tchouameni is the first option at centre back. In an emergency, and this is an emergency. He can play there.”

If Alaba is ruled out for the remainder of 2023/24, Ancelotti could be forced into making a move in the January transfer market, with fellow centre back Eder Militao already sidelined until the summer.