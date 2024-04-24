Xabi Alonso keen to bring 21-year-old Real Madrid starlet to Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Real Madrid’s centre-back situation will be one to keep an eye on during the summer. Nacho Fernandez will be departing at the end of the season when his contract expires, so there will be at least one space available in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Rafa Marin is expected to make the step up, having had a successful loan spell with Alaves this season. The 21-year-old is counted on by Real Madrid officials, although there could be a chance that he is sold in the summer, as Bild have reported that Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are interested.

Alonso is keen to secure defensive reinforcements in the summer, and it seems that Marin is on his radar, due to his impressive performances in La Liga over the course of this season.

Real Madrid are unlikely to be totally dismissive of selling Marin, and if the right price is achieved, the young defender could be on his way. However, Los Blancos would look to retain a buy-back clause, as well as a sell-on, if a permanent departure occurs.