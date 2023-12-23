Cesar Azpilicueta wants Atletico Madrid away form improvement in 2024

Atletico Madrid will be fighting on four fronts from the start of 2024 as the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa kick off in January.

Diego Simeone’s side signed off from 2023 with a 1-0 win at home to rivals Sevilla with Marcos Llorente netting a festive winner in Madrid.

With a busy schedule on the horizon, Atletico will need to maintain their consistency from the off in 2024, and veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta is confident they can do just that.

“A nice fight is coming, a lot will depend on us, although those at the top are getting a lot of points”, as per reports from Marca.

Azpilicueta highlighted the need for Atletico to improve their away form in the months ahead with the demands of multiple competitions ongoing.

Atletico are unbeaten at home in league action so far this season, with nine wins and a draw, but their results on the road have been a contrasting tally.

Simeone’s charges have lost four of their eight away league matches so far this season and Azpilicueta has called on his teammates to change that.

“It’s evident that away from home we are not winning enough, if we do not take a step forward in that regard, we will not be able to win the league.”