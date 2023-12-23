Atletico Madrid sign off 2023 with Sevilla win

Atletico Madrid have secured a key win in their final La Liga game of the year with a 1-0 victory over rivals Sevilla.

Diego Simeone’s side have finally completed their game in hand as La Liga now enters into a winter break until the start of January.

Both sides created chances in the opening stages in Madrid but neither goal keeper was really tested in the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The half time introduction of Marcos Llorente proved to be vital for Atletico as the Spanish international steered home a loose ball inside the box within seconds of coming on.

Sevilla poured forward in the final stages, as Atletico defender Caglar Soyuncu was sent off for a late tackle, and Llorente was superbly denied a second goal late on.

Victory moves Atletico up to third place in the table at the start of 2024 and they kick off the new year with a trip to Girona on January 3.

Images via Getty Images