‘We have time to decide’ – Carlo Ancelotti does not rule out centre-back signing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has left the door open for a January transfer window signing, with many asking whether they should bring in a defender to relieve their injury crisis. After David Alaba tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Villarreal, it leaves them with just Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as natural options in the middle of defence. Eder Militao is reportedly ahead of schedule with his recovery, and could be back in February, but there is little certainty on his fitness either.

“We have spoken with the club, we will evaluate it in the coming days. We have time to do it because the market ends on the 31st and we are going to look for the best possible solution. For now, we are in no hurry, we will take a decision together,” Ancelotti told the press.

After beating Villarreal on Sunday, Ancelotti stated that Aurelien Tchouameni was the first option to become a makeshift central defender if needs must. That is despite admitting earlier in the season that he is not a fan of it.

“Tchouameni doesn’t like playing as a centre-back, just as Camavinga doesn’t like to play as a full-back. He is convinced that if there is an emergency, he will play as a centre-back. He is happy to play there for two or three games, if it’s an emergency.”

He was asked what type of defender he would like to come, and if that defender was similar to Rafa Marin, who is on loan at Alaves.

“This is not the time to name names. I think there is the possibility of signing a player, if they are good for the club and for the season, we will do it.”

Ancelotti would once again reiterate that he would not be drawn any further on the matter. Behind the scenes, reports coming from the top of the club say that Los Blancos will not sign another defender to cover Alaba’s absence, yet Ancelotti is believed to be of a different opinion. Multiple reports state that Ancelotti feels they need another central defender, and his answers here certainly leave the door open for both courses of action.