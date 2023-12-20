Carlo Ancelotti losing patience with Real Madrid stance – ‘No academy players, no experiments’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly one of the managers at the top of the game who avoids demands and conflict with his superiors, which is part of what makes him so suited to rule in the kingdom of Florentino Perez. Yet he is unwilling to simply accept the loss of David Alaba to injury without any reaction.

It was reported shortly after the Austrian defender went down that Ancelotti was of the opinion that another defender was needed. However just hours later, the definitive decision appeared to come down from on high – Real Madrid will not sign a central defender to replace Alaba.

As detailed by Relevo, gone are the days where Los Blancos would spend €200m in the course of a summer, and every euro is weighed up at Valdebebas. All of their funds for the coming summer will be dedicated to Alphonso Davies and Kylian Mbappe, their two top targets for the summer coming.

Ancelotti will nevertheless ask for a quality central defender to be signed in January. ‘No academy players, no experiments’ – the defender that does come in must be ready to perform alongside Antonio Rudiger from minute one, whether that be a younger defender, or a veteran option.

It is also highlighted that the Supercup could be a turning point in the status quo. Results have backed up the board’s decision not to invest in a top striker after Karim Benzema left, with Ancelotti inventing one out of Jude Bellingham, in spite of the Italian’s concerns. The board at the Santiago Bernabeu feel that with Aurelien Tchouameni as a makeshift defender, Ancelotti should be able to manage. Yet a bad defeat to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or Osasuna could change the thinking – in that sense, results in recent months have worked against Ancelotti.

Carletto’s stance is understandable. With his deal up at the end of the season, there are no guarantees over his future. With only Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger to last until Eder Militao recovers from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, the current situation is arguably the largest threat to Real Madrid’s season, and ultimately, Ancelotti’s future.