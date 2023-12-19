Real Madrid decide against signing central defender in January transfer window – report

Real Madrid are suffering one of the worst injury crisis in memory, and in particular, it has affected their defence. Dani Carvajal is currently out of action, but is expected to return in the new year, however a second anterior cruciate ligament injury, with David Alaba joining Eder Militao on the sidelines. The Austrian will miss the remainder of the season, while Militao may not be back until late February.

It leaves just Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger as natural defensive options, although Carlo Ancelotti did highlight after the injury that Aurelien Tchouameni could fill in there. Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal could in theory help out too.

After the Villarreal win in which Alaba went down, it was reported that Los Blancos were committed to finding a replacement in the January transfer market. However it appears that something has changed in the subsequent 24 hours. Marca report that having not planned to strengthen the area this year or next summer, and with important potential deals on the horizon for the likes of Alphonso Davies and Kylian Mbappe, they will not go into the market to sign a replacement.

It may be that they did not see an opportunity on the market that they were keen on, or that they did not want to bring in someone simply to make up the numbers. Instead they can rely on the options at Real Madrid Castilla and the likes of Tchouameni. While this may be the club stance, Carlo Ancelotti would have every right to be somewhat miffed if not replacement arrives. Thus far Real Madrid have dealt well with injuries, but a slight drop off could see Real Madrid’s season in jeopardy.