Carlo Ancelotti positive on Real Madrid full back injuries after David Alaba blow

Real Madrid face a defensive crisis before the end of 2023 with David Alaba ruled out for the season through injury.

The Austrian international was forced off in the opening stages of Real Madrid’s 4-1 La Liga win over Villarreal.

Victory over the Yellow Submarine moved Real Madrid to the top of the table but the result came at a cost for Alaba.

The 31-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days, but with Eder Militao unlikely to feature again this season, Ancelotti admitted his January plans could change.

Mid season moves are not a regular feature of Ancelotti’s strategies, but a shortages of centre backs is an issue, with Aurelien Tchouameni set to cover in the midweek trip to Alaves.

However, despite negative news on Alaba, Ancelotti confirmed full back pair Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy are both OK, with the former back training, and the latter not suffering a serious injury.

“Carvajal will train with the team on Tuesday. Mendy asked to come off against Villarreal because he felt a pain in his abductor”, as per reports from Marca.