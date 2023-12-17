Real Madrid fire La Liga title message with dominant Villarreal win

Real Madrid have stepped up their push to finish 2023 as La Liga leaders on the back of a dominant 4-1 win over Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now edged themselves above title rivals Girona by a single point with the Catalans not in action again until tomorrow.

Los Blancos moving into top spot will place more pressure on Girona as Ancelotti’s charges scored twice in each half against the Yellow Submarine.

Jude Bellingham continued his outrageous form, as the England star head home his 13th league goal of the campaign, before Rodrygo Goes doubled the hosts lead before the interval.

Despite Real Madrid appearing to be in cruise control, Villarreal did rally after the restart, as veteran midfielder Jose Luis Morales slotted home, but the home team stormed back.

Brahim Diaz’s driving run and finish reinstated Real Madrid’s two goal advantage before Luka Modric netted the clincher as the Croatian scored a league goal for the 13th successive season in Madrid.

Ancelotti will wrap up the calendar year away at Alaves on December 21 with Villarreal hosting Celta Vigo the day before.

