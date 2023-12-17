Aurelien Tchouameni to cover David Alaba injury as Carlo Ancelotti changes January transfer plans

Real Madrid could be forced into an emergency move in the January transfer window following an injury to David Alaba.

Alaba was forced off in the first half of Real Madrid’s 4-1 La Liga win over Villarreal with immediate concern over a knee issue.

Real Madrid swiftly confirmed Alaba had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament at full time with the Austrian international set for surgery in the coming days.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Alaba’s season is over, in his post match press conference, with the Italian outlining his initial plans to cover.

Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to start Real Madrid’s final game of 2023, at Alaves, on December 21, with Ancelotti utilising the winter break to assess.

Ancelotti confirmed the club will see if ‘something can be done’, in relation to a January swoop for a centre back, with Eder Militao also unlikely to feature again this season.

Nacho Fernandez remains an experienced option for Ancelotti and there could be an early loan recall for Rafa Marin at Alaves.