Second suitor joins Bayern Munich in race for out of favour Barcelona defender

Barcelona are still in financial difficulties following the pandemic and out of control spending, but they may finally be able to bring in some money for one of their high earners. Clement Lenglet has been out of favour for some time, spending last season on loan at Tottenham Hostpur and this one at Aston Villa. He could end his loan at Villa this January though, with Bayern Munich keen to bring in cover.

Now Serie A giants Milan are also keen to cover their injury crisis with the incorporation of Lenglet, say MD. The Blauigrana are aware of the interest, but they do say that getting him out of his loan deal could be tricky for Barcelona. Previous reports say that Barcelona are keen to avoid further loan deals and would accept an offer of around €10m plus variables for the 28-year-old, who has two-and-a-half more years on his deal.

🚨 In addition to Bayern, AC Milan are too interested in Clement Lenglet and Barca are aware about their interest. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/HThiSxpUt1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 15, 2023

It is not clear how much money Aston Villa are paying for Lenglet’s loan, but the size of his current Barcelona contract made Spurs reluctant to pay much of a transfer fee in order to take him back to the Tottenham Stadium With Barcelona well-covered for central defenders, Lenglet’s departure has been a target for the Catalan side for the past three seasons.