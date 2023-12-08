Barcelona set Bayern Munich price tag to sign defender in January

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is not enjoying the most successful of spells at Aston Villa this season, in spite of the excellent form of Unai Emery’s side. The Frenchman has played just 450 minutes so far, and if a solution can be found, could exit the Midlands this January.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in his services. As the Bavarian side look for reasonably priced cover in central defence, with experience at a high level, Lenglet is one of the names that has been mentioned. Sport say Barcelona are open to a deal, as they try to recoup as much money as they can, and get his hefty salary off the books. It is thought that Aston Villa are not paying his full salary..

The Catalan daily say that while in the summer window Barcelona would not budge from their €15m valuation of Lenglet when it came to a sale, they would be willing to take €10m plus variables from the Bavarian giants. Villa are reportedly open to his exit, but Barcelona will only agree to a deal if it is a permanent transfer, rather than a loan.

They also note that after a competent season at Tottenham Hotspur, BILD are reporting that Harry Kane has recommended the 28-year-old to Bayern. Kane values Lenglet’s professionalism, and Spurs did try to sign him last season, but could not reach an agreement with the Blaugrana. One of their other alternatives is Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini, but he would cost them around €30m.

As Barcelona continue to pick up the cost for Josep Maria Bartomeu’s disastrous negotiating, Lenglet is one of the players that they have been keen to get rid of for multiple seasons now. Lenglet has often put in solid performances whenever Barcelona are playing well, but is not a difference-maker, and is being paid like one.