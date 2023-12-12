The 4 managers on Barcelona’s shortlist should they pull the trigger on Xavi Hernandez now or later

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is once again in the spotlight following a damaging defeat to Girona on Sunday night, which has left the Blaugrana seven points off the top of La Liga. While he avoided disaster against Porto and Atletico Madrid with two major wins, the manner in which Girona dismantled Barcelona, and Xavi’s statements afterwards, have sewn doubts about his ability again.

On Monday it was reported by Bar Canaletes that the Barcelona hierarchy would meet on Thursday to discuss Xavi’s future, including President Joan Laporta. This comes in spite of Laporta’s public and internal backing of Xavi. The same source revealed that Barcelona have four managers on their shortlist, which in itself suggests a change is unlikely before the summer.

Ahead of those games against Atletico and Porto, Barcelona Atletic manager Rafael Marquez was mentioned as a potential short-term alternative, and is well-placed should the role come up for grabs. Meanwhile Barcelona contacted their slayer (or his agent), Girona’s Michel Sanchez, several weeks ago in order to let his camp know that they were interested.

Meanwhile Real Sociedad have been universally praised for their progress in recent years, and one of the artifices of their excellent work is Imanol Alguacil. The Real manager is ingrained in the culture, and an institution at the Reale Arena, but Barcelona are sending admiring glances in his direction.

Finally, former Barcelona, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thiago Motta is another option. He is currently in charge of Bologna in Serie A, and after spells at Genoa and Spezia, has his side fifth, above all expectations. Motta also has a reputation for attractive football, and inventive tactical solutions.

The fact that Michel and Alguacil are on the list suggests that Barcelona are more considering a potential change in the summer rather than right now, should their problems continue. La Liga rules state that a manager can only take charge of one club per season, thus neither would be able to take the job before the summer.