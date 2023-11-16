Barcelona have sounded out managerial alternative to Xavi Hernandez despite public backing

Barcelona are publicly right behind Xavi Hernandez as their manager, but privately they are starting to look at alternatives.

President Joan Laporta has been adamant that Barcelona are entirely behind Xavi, telling Sport that he was the best man for the job.

“I want to make it very clear, just as Deco and the directors of my board have left it, that we are totally at the side of our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as coach for his professional and human quality. Here we are a group, we close ranks. At this moment it is very important to be together.”

However, as revealed by Bar Canaletes, Girona manager Michel Sanchez has been sounded out by Barcelona as a possible manager down the line. The story of the season, Girona are top after 13 games with 11 wins, and have played the best football in the division thus far.

Provided Xavi meets Barcelona’s objectives, he has no reason for immediate concern. While the Blaugrana may be struggling currently, La Liga rules mean that a manager can only take charge of one team during the season, so any change would have to come next summer.

Towards the end of last season, it had already been noted that Barcelona’s hierarchy were impressed with Michel’s work already, and no doubt they are even more enamoured with his work at Girona this season, as much of Spain is.

It should be noted that Michel has had just undr three seasons to get his Girona side playing like this, although he has continually improved them, taking the Catalans through the playoffs in Segunda, to the cusp of a European place kast season, to the top of the league as things stand. Few can boast a better trajectory over the same time period.