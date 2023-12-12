Sevilla have no plans to sack manager despite finishing bottom of Champions League group

Sevilla’s very disappointing season continued on Tuesday as they were dumped out of Europe altogether by Lens. A 2-1 victory over the home side means that Los Nervionenses finish bottom of their Champions League group with just two points, having failed to win any of their six matches.

It means that Diego Alonso has still yet to win any of his 11 non-Copa del Rey matches since he took charge in October. The Uruguayan has been under severe pressure in recent weeks because of Sevilla’s winless run, but he is still to remain in charge for the time being.

As per Relevo, Sevilla’s hierarchy still have faith in Alonso to turn around the club’s fortunes. His side’s improved performances have club bosses believing that the results will come in the coming weeks.

Sevilla face a huge match this weekend as they host Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Three points will be required so that they can begin turning their fortunes around for the rest of the season.