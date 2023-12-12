Champions League round-up: Real Sociedad top Group D after Inter Milan draw, Sevilla lose to Lens

It was another Champions League full of drama involving La Liga sides. Real Madrid’s match with Union Berlin had plenty, as did Real Sociedad’s trip to Inter Milan and Sevilla’s game against Lens.

Inter Milan 0-0 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad will be seeded for the Champions League last 16 draw after they held off pressure from Inter Milan to ensure their place at the top of Group D. Imanol Alguacil’s side only needed a point to secure top spot, and they did that after holding off the Italian giants for 96 minutes at the San Siro.

Lens 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are out of Europe altogether after they lost 2-1 to Lens. Przemyslaw Frankowski gave the hosts the lead in the second half, but Sergio Ramos’ historic goal gave Los Nervionenses a chance of winning. However, the hosts scored in stoppage time to ensure victory for the Ligue 1 side.

Sevilla needed to win to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages, but Lens will be there instead. Diego Alonso’s side finish bottom of Group B with just two points and zero wins in the competition.