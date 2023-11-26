Carlo Ancelotti offers Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric injury update

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the fitness of key duo Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Los Blancos returned from the international break with a dominant 3-0 La Liga win at Cadiz with Bellingham netting his 14th goal of the season late on.

Bellingham missed out on England duty earlier this month and he was sidelined for Real Madrid’s two games prior to the international break.

However, following a intense rehabilitation, and protective undershirt worn in the Cadiz win, the 20-year-old completed 78 minutes, before being replaced.

Injuries elsewhere in Ancelotti’s squad ensured a first league start for Modric since November 5 with the veteran campaigner substituted shortly before Bellingham.

Despite concerns over possible injury issues for the pair, Ancelotti confirmed there is no issue over their long term fitness, ahead of facing Napoli.

“Bellingham is fine. He still has some problems in his shoulder but he feels fine with the protection”, as per reports from Marca.

“Modric’s issue was a muscle overload, nothing more. He played in a different position and was very good in defence.”

Real Madrid have already sealed their place in the Champions League last 16, and Ancelotti is expected to field a rotated side against Napoli.