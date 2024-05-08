Carlo Ancelotti credits Florentino Perez after Real Madrid book Champions League final place – “He’s the captain”

It was far from straightforward, but Real Madrid have booked their place in another Champions League final, having seen off Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate, following a 2-1 victory in Wednesday’s second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a hectic evening in the Spanish capital, with plenty of moments. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti delivered his attention of the 90+ minutes when he spoke to the media after full time, as per Diario AS.

“A fantastic match, with players who can’t stop believing. It’s magical. We played well. We had good control of the game and then we had the strength not to lose our heads.

“We have to thank the fans and the club. And to the players, because they’ve had a season that nobody expected. Reaching the final is a success, no matter what. If I think about the days to get to the final, we’ll have a great time.”

Ancelotti took a lot of the credit for Real Madrid’s success this season away from himself, and passed it on to Florentino Perez.

“There’s a captain here, and his name is Florentino Perez. The rest of us are sailors. He’s been able to create this great generation of players, and hopefully we can win another Champions League.”

Ancelotti also addressed the controversial non-goal that Bayern claimed for late on, which has left his opposition number Thomas Tuchel absolutely furious.

“It is pretty clear. It could be offside, and the game stopped. He’s a high-level referee. They complain about that, and we will complain about Nacho’s disallowed goal, because Kimmich dived.”

With La Liga already wrapped up, Real Madrid came now look solely ahead to the Champions League final on the 1st of June. They face another German heavyweight in Borussia Dortmund – and they will hope that title number 15 will be coming back to the Spanish capital.