Jude Bellingham forced to take pain-killing injections for Real Madrid’s showdown with Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti has announced his starting line-up for Real Madrid’s crucial Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has opted to make one change from last weekend’s match-up at the Allianz Arena, with Dani Carvajal replacing Lucas Vazquez.

That means that Jude Bellingham is playing, as expected. However, the English midfielder – who has been nursing a shoulder problem over the last few months – will not be at 100% for the match, as Miguel Angel Diaz has reported that he’s been forced to take pain-killing injections for a knee problem.

💥 Informa @miguelitocope 🏥 Bellingham jugará infiltrado esta noche ante el @FCBayern 🦵🏻 Abandonó momentáneamente la concentración para ser infiltrado en una rodilla en una clínica 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/SbUiejFSAa — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 8, 2024

There’s no doubt that Bellingham would not have wanted to miss this match, as Real Madrid aim to book their place in the final against Borussia Dortmund, who edged out Paris Saint-Germain in their semi-final tie on Tuesday. Alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, he could be a big player to take the game to Bayern at the Bernabeu.