Rodrygo Goes-inspired performance sees Real Madrid go top of La Liga with victory over Cadiz

Real Madrid are back at the summit of La Liga following a commanding 3-0 victory over Cadiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

Carlo Ancelotti named an experience side for the potentially-tricky trip to Andalusia, with the likes of Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Joselu Mato all starting. Brahim Diaz was also set to start, but due to sickness, he was forced to pull out during the warm-up.

It meant that Rodrygo started, and he turned out to be the star performer of the match. He would open the scoring early on with a sensational solo goal, dribbling past several Cadiz defenders before firing into the top corner.

It stayed 1-0 until half time, and just after the hour mark, Real Madrid and Rodrygo doubled up. The Brazilian was played in by Luka Modric, before rounding two or three defenders and firing past Conan Ledesma in the Cadiz goal.

Jude Bellingham would get in on the act soon after, firing home his 14th goal of the season from inside the box, after he was played in by Rodrygo.

It remained 3-0 until full time, and it means that Real Madrid leapfrog Girona into first place, although the Catalans can re-take their place at the top of the table with victory over Athletic Club on Monday.