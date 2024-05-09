Carlo Ancelotti declares Real Madrid side ‘best squad he’s had’, but admits ‘nobody expected this’ from them

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was in excellent spirits after their victory over Bayern Munich to say the least, declaring that this side was the best squad he has ever had – and he’s not short of good ones. Los Blancos pulled off another improbable comeback, further adding to their legend in the Champions League.

“It’s happened again. It’s inexplicable. A fantastic ground, players who don’t stop believing. It’s a magical thing. We have played well. It was complicated. We had good control of the game and then we had the strength to not lose our head”

“We must thank the fans and the club. And to the players, because they have had a season that nobody expected. Including myself. Getting to the final is a success, no matter what. If I think about the days to reach the final, we will have a great time. We will celebrate the League. I ask [people] to celebrate, to go to Cibeles. Happiness infects the environment and the players.”

Previously he had declared that President Florentino Perez was the ‘captain of the ship’. One of the unexpected heroes of the night was Joselu Mato, with Ancelotti sending on the 33-year-old former Stoke City forward in the closing stages. He returned Ancelotti’s faith.

“Yes. He is a perfect reflection of what this squad is. One of the players who has contributed a lot,” he told Diario AS.

“You had to believe. Joselu did a fantastic job, he is a fantastic striker. We used him more to put in crosses and he did very well. “He gave a lot of energy at the end of the game.”

Prior to his press conference, Ancelotti invited the crew at TNT Sports to enjoy the celebrations in the Spanish capital.

“I’m going to enjoy it. Until the final we have great days to celebrate the League and that we are in the final with our fans. These days in Madrid are going to be fantastic. You can stay in Madrid and enjoy with us.”

"This is the 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 I've ever had" ✨ The highest of praise from Carlo Ancelotti for his squad! 😳 🎙 @Sports_EmmaD pic.twitter.com/NxSVWi51lW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

Ancelotti has previously said this side was one of the best dressing room atmospheres he has experienced, and he highlighted that fact again, as they took him to a second Champions League final in the space of three years.

“They have an incredible mentality. I’m really grateful, because they work really hard and it’s a fantastic atmosphere. They are very humble, really generous. I think it is the best squad I have had in my career.”

Real Madrid have battled their way to a sixth Champions League final in 11 years, half of which Carlo Ancelotti is responsible for. It will be the Italian’s seventh final too, and ‘Don Carlo’ has the chance to win a record fifth Champions League as a manager.