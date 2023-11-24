Carlo Ancelotti settles on Real Madrid youngster to be given increased role following injuries

Real Madrid are suffering dramatically from injuries currently, after Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga went down during the international break. Rodrygo Goes has also returned home with a knock, and it could force Carlo Ancelotti to turn to some of their academy products to fill the gaps.

There are five main candidates to be used by Ancelotti in the face of his lengthy injury list, with central midfield and the frontline the most affected areas. In terms of the latter, Diario AS say that Ancelotti has settled on 19-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia Torres as the candidate he will trust to make an impact.

Garcia Torres has won admirers for his quality, finishing and passing, but above all, his attitude. With four goals in 12 Primera RFEF games, he has been highlighted as the most natural replacement for Vinicius. Joselu Mato, Brahima DIaz and Rodrygo Goes are all more likely to start than Garcia, but it appears as if he has a chance to make his mark.