Real Madrid concerned about another injury issue as forward returns from international break with knee issue

Real Madrid are very close to reaching double figures for first team injuries currently, after another of their key players missed training on Thursday.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes is now a doubt for their trip to Cadiz, and could join compatrior Vinicius Junior on the sidelines. The Real Madrid forward returned from international duty with Brazil with his knee swollen after a knock during their defeat to Argentina, despite playing the full match.

Given their injury issues, Diario AS say Los Blancos are understandably reluctant to take any risks. They feel he should make a full recovery, and will be treated with physiotherapy. He will be available for their Wednesday sell-out against Napoli if he does not suffer any further setbacks, but it does leave Carlo Ancelotti scratching his head if Rodrygo is not fit for their trip to the South Coast.

The good news for the Italian is that Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos appear to be on their way back from injury, meaning the Englishman will likely start behind Joselu Mato and Brahim Diaz, if Rodrygo isn’t there. Outside of those options, Ancelotti will be forced to turn to the academy.

