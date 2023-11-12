Barcelona poor starts laid bare with shocking statistic following 1st minute Alaves goal

Barcelona are in a poor place at the moment after two defeats in their last three matches, on top of a very disappointing performance during last weekend’s victory over Real Sociedad. The Catalans had hopes to put things right against Alaves, but things aren’t going to plan.

Samu Omorodion’s goal just 18 seconds into the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is the difference between the sides at half time, and Barcelona’s woes look set to continue. Xavi Hernandez’s side have often conceded the first goals in matches, and this has added to an increasingly worrying trend.

Remarkably, Samu’s goal isn’t even the earliest goal that Barcelona have conceded this season, as Bryan Zaragoza scored for Granada after 17 seconds during the 2-2 draw at the start of October. These two goals are the quickest scored in La Liga this season.

18 – Barcelona have conceded the two fastest goals in LaLiga 2023/24: Bryan Zaragoza for Granada (17 seconds) and today Samu Omorodion for Alavés (18 seconds), which is the fastest goal conceded by the Blaugranas in a home league match in the 21st century. Surprise. pic.twitter.com/3KsDZyHXq8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 12, 2023

Xavi must work out Barcelona’s problems with starting too slow. It is threatening to send their season is a disappointing direction, although it looks to be just one of the issues that the Catalans have right now.