WATCH: Barcelona fall behind inside 18 seconds as on-loan Atletico Madrid star scores for Alaves

Barcelona are hoping to bounce back from a poor run in recent weeks against Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but instead it has been the worst possible start, with the Basque side scoring inside a minute to take a shock lead.

Xavi Hernandez made several changes to the side that lost midweek to Shakhtar Donetsk, and while they could have still have the desired effect, it has not started well for the hosts. Samu Omorodion, on loan from Atletico Madrid, has continued his promising season for Alaves with the opening goal in Catalonia.

It is a disastrous opening to the match for Barcelona. Ilkay Gundogan with the mistake in midfield, and Alaves were ruthless to punish him after just 18 seconds.

Barcelona must now bounce back. There have been plenty of questions aimed at Xavi and his side, and their response in this game will show what they are made of.