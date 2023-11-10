Carlo Ancelotti names 16 first team players for Real Madrid vs Valencia

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has only named 16 first team players in his La Liga squad to face Valencia.

Los Blancos are struggling with injuries ahead of the game as Ancelotti aims to get to the international break with no further setbacks this weekend.

First choice goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is ruled out, with Andriy Lunin set to remain as his replacement, with Castilla pair Diego Piñeiro and Fran Gonzalez called up as back up options.

Ancelotti has named 20 players in total, but Piñeiro, Gonzalez, Edgar Pujol and Nico Paz have been promoted from the reserves, in an illustration of Ancelotti’s reduced options.

Fran Garcia and Jude Bellingham are both expected to return to the starting line up with Ancelotti confirming the England international is fully fit.

Paz is the most likely to make his La Liga debut, after coming off the bench in the midweek Champions League win over Braga, but Arda Guler has suffered another injury setback.