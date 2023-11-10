Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gives update on Jude Bellingham fitness, opens goalkeeper debate

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that barring any setbacks, Jude Bellingham will return to action against Valencia on Saturday night. The English superstar sat out their 3-0 win over Braga in midweek after dislocating his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

Ancelotti revealed that Arda Guler would again have to wait for his debut after suffering another injury issue, but the good news is that Bellingham should be available for Los Blancos.

“We are focused on what can happen tomorrow. The player says he feels comfortable, today he trained and tomorrow he will be available. If nothing happens in the next few hours, he will play.”

The Real Madrid coach also claimed that the goalkeeping position was open to Andriy Lunin to win the number one spot if he performed well.

“Tomorrow Fran will be the second goalkeeper. We have a lot of confidence in him. Canizares is also doing well at Castilla.”

“There is always debate. While that Kepa has played he has done very well and when Lunin has been used, he has done very well. Each one can have a good moment or a less good moment and then the substitute has to be ready.”

Lunin replaced the injured Kepa Arrizabalaga against Braga after the latter suffered a muscle problem in the warm-up, and the Ukrainian proved his worth by stopping a penalty in the opening 10 minutes.

However it seems highly unlikely that Lunin would beat out Kepa for his spot. Ancelotti has been reluctant to trust Lunin during his second tenure at Los Blancos. With his contract up next summer, many expect Lunin to leave in search of minutes.