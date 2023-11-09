Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sustains thigh injury – recovery time, games he will miss

Real Madrid have already lost one number one this season, and are set to be without his replacement, Kepa Arrizabalaga, for the next few weeks.

The 29-year-old, who arrived on loan from Chelsea this summer, was named on the teamsheet on Wednesday evening against Braga, but suffered a thigh problem in the warm-up, and was replaced by Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian deputised well, saving an early penalty to keep the scoreline level, and set Los Blancos up for their 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It looks as if Lunin will be called on for at least their next game against Valencia, after Kepa’s scan revealed a minor thigh tear that will keep him out for two to three weeks, as per Marca. It does not come at a terrible time for Los Blancos, who have an international break after their clash against Los Che in which Kepa can recover. He will likely miss Spain duty though.

Between Valencia and their next tie, an away trip to Cadiz, there are 15 days meaning that Kepa will likely be able to count on Kepa for that clash, save for his recovery being at the long end of his diagnosed recovery time. Three weeks will have passed by the time they host Napoli the following midweek, when Kepa should be back.

It does leave Carlo Ancelotti with a rather makeshift central guard for the visit of Los Che though. With Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Kepa injured, and Antonio Rudiger suspended, it looks likely that Nacho Fernandez will accompany David Alaba in front of Lunin. That said, many sides would dream of such resources to fall back on.