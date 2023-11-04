Barcelona to be without key player for Alaves clash next weekend due to suspension

Barcelona picked up an unlikely victory on Saturday evening as they defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 at the Reale Arena, with the winner coming from Ronald Araujo in the 93rd minute. Despite the joy of a smash-and-grab win, there was one disappointment for the Catalans outside of the poor performance.

Gavi has been a mainstay for Barcelona this season, and has stepped up in the absences of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. However, having already missed a Champions League game through suspension, he will now be forced to sit out the next La Liga match, having received his fifth booking of the season against La Real.

As such, he won’t play any part next Sunday as Barcelona host Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, meaning that his La Liga participation is finished until after the international break.

The good news for Barcelona and head coach Xavi Hernandez is that Pedri returned against La Real, so should be in contention to start against Alaves. Equally, Oriol Romeu can also come in, should the decision be taken not to risk Pedri from the start.