Real Sociedad rue missed chances as Barcelona claim smash-and-grab victory

Real Sociedad were by far the better team against Barcelona, but in the end, they were made to pay as the Catalans secured a late, late 1-0 win at the Reale Arena.

Xavi Hernandez opted to keep the same shape as last weekend’s defeat to Real Madrid. It worked for 60 minutes at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but it did not against La Real, who were by far the better team in the opening half. They had several good chances, but Marc Andre Ter Stegen was in fine form to make some excellent saves.

Barcelona were awful in the opening , and for the most part, they rarely threatened La Real. However, it mattered little as they won the match in the 93rd minute. Ilkay Gundogan’s excellent cross was bulleted home by Ronald Araujo. Offside was initially given, but VAR overturned the on-field decision, much to the delight of Xavi and his players.

The result means Barcelona rise to third, ahead of Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad remain in sixth.