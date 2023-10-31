Real Madrid youngster showing impressive form in recent weeks following tough start at loan club

It’s safe to say that Reinier Jesus has had a tough time of things since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo back in 2020. The 21-year-old struggled for form during the first six months of his time at the club, and things did not improve during subsequent loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Girona.

In what could well be his final chance to impress Real Madrid bosses, Reinier was sent on loan to Serie A new boys Frosinone during the summer. However, he did not play in any of his first four matches at the Italian club, and it looked to be another tough situation for the Brazilian.

However, he was given a start against Hellas Verona earlier this month and managed to score in a 2-1 victory. His form continued at the weekend where he provided two assists, albeit in a 4-3 defeat to Cagliari.

Real Madrid paid €30m for Reinier, and as per Diario AS, they are hoping to recoup as much of that investment as possible. The best chance of that happening would be if he continues this form over the course of the season, although it’s too early to tell whether that will turn out to be the case.