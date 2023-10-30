WATCH: Real Madrid loan star Reinier Jesus provides brace of assists for Frosinone

Real Madrid loanee Reinier Jesus has enjoyed some tough years since making the step to Europe, but looks to be finding his rhythm again.

The Brazilian showed flashes of quality on loan at Girona last season, and was due to return to Catalonia this year until they brought in Pablo Torre this year. It ended up with him joining Frosinone in Serie A in the final days of the transfer window.

After netting against Hellas Verona on his debut, Reinier assisted another loan star in Juventus‘ Matias Soule on two occasions this Sunday.

Só agora percebi que coloquei o msm replay. Essa foi a assistência pro primeiro gol. Aviso aos navegantes: os lances foram computados como assistência. O critério não é meu kkkk pic.twitter.com/JFKieEMktd — Lucas Tinôco ᴹᴿᴺ (@lucastinocof) October 29, 2023

Having not appeared in the opening five games since he arrived, sitting on the bench for four of them, Reinier has now started their last three games, with three goal contributions in those games.

The 21-year-old is certainly approaching the point where he will need to exhibit his talent in order to have a future at Los Blancos, but has been deprived of continuity in all of his loan moves so far. If he can find that at Frosinone, it could see Reinier kickstart his career again.