Atletico Madrid President wants VAR scrapped – “I said from the beginning that it’s a mess”

Technology in football has been a hot topic over the last few years, with the main focus being on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system that has been used across top-level football for some time, and in La Liga since 2018.

There’s little doubt that the issue of VAR is very polarising. Some are in favour of it, others are firmly against it, and one person that falls into the second category is Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo.

Speaking at the Gala of the Jose Ramón de la Morena Foundation, Cerezo made his views on VAR very clear.

“I said from the beginning that it’s a mess. Now there are three problems: the referee, the VAR, the VOR, the VIR. Of course, I would get rid of VAR.”

🎙️| Enrique Cerezo: “VAR? I said from the beginning that it’s a mess. Now there are three problems: the referee, the VAR, the VOR, the VIR… Of course, I would remove the VAR.” pic.twitter.com/wXGQBBWWPr — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 26, 2023

Cerezo’s remarks come as more technology is set to be added into Spanish football, that being the semi-automatic offside system, which has been used in the World Cup and Champions League over the last 12 months.