La Liga to have semi-automatic offside system from beginning of 2024-25 season

Technology has been steadily introduced into football over the last few years. Goal-line technology is regularly used around the world (but not in La Liga), as is VAR. The latest advancement is semi-automatic offsides, with have been used in the Champions League and World Cup over the last 12 months.

The Spanish Football Federation has now announced its intention to have the system used in its leagues from the start of next season. MD say that it would be used in La Liga, Segunda, the Spanish Super Cup and certain rounds of the Copa del Rey.

In a statement, the Federation confirmed its intention to have a semi-automatic offside system in use in Spanish football, and a supplier will now be looked for over the next few weeks.