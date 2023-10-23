Barcelona

Barcelona star Joao Cancelo’s bizarre McDonald’s congratulations to debutant hero Marc Guiu

Barcelona were not outstanding against Athletic Club on Sunday night, but they did finish the match with the feel-good factor, after 17-year-old Marc Guiu sealed the three points in a 1-0 win for the Blaugrana. Just 23 seconds after coming on, and with just his second touch, Guiu found the net and the only goal of the game in his first involvement.

Guiu was delighted after the match, naturally, telling the press that it was a dream come true. Meanwhile his family were also captured in the stands at Montjuic in emotional scenes too.

It was a night for celebration for Guiu, and yet Joao Cancelo perhaps had slightly different ideas about exactly how he should do so. His ‘congratulations’ to Guiu were caught on camera after the match by Gol Play.

“You have to buy us a dinner now. You have to buy us a dinner in McDonald’s,” Cancelo was caught saying to Guiu after the final whistle, as his teammates congratulated him too.

Manager Xavi Hernandez might not be entirely thrilled with the idea of a McDonald’s before El Clasico next week. However at the very least, Cancelo was thinking of a more affordable option for the 17-year-old Guiu, who is unlikely to be on much money as things stand. Before his dream debut, Guiu had only ever played for the under-19 side.

 

