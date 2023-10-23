WATCH: The heart-warming reaction of 17-year-old Marc Guiu’s family after debut winner for Barcelona

The dream debut. Better than that perhaps, when 17-year-old Marc Guiu was put on with 10 minutes to go against Athletic Club on Sunday night, there is no way he could have imagined scoring with his second touch, and just 23 seconds to go.

Nor would his family have done so. On the whole, in his first senior call-up, it was a surreal experience for the Guiu family, and their emotional reaction was caught on camera after the goal, as the waterworks began.

The reaction of Marc Guiu's family to his 23-second goal last night.pic.twitter.com/u6K1LKAlev — Football España (@footballespana_) October 23, 2023

After the match, Guiu took his chance in front of the media to promote La Masia, and ask the Blaugrana to continue trusting in their academy, as he told Sport.

“La Masia works. A great job is being done and we have to take advantage of it in difficult times for the club like now. I say to the youth team to keep working, that everyone really wants to get here.”

Way to go, Marc Guiu! pic.twitter.com/tWNRIgyAlC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 22, 2023

After the match, Cadena SER got in touch with Guiu’s father, Manel.

“I experienced it with a lot of emotion and joy. We all hugged each other, we jumped, cried and shouted a lot.” Cried? “Yes a little.”

“I’m sure he was excited because he’s been working for this for a long time. he is an area striker who gets free well, is strong and has goals, as he showed today by making the breakthrough in Barca’s game.”

Guiu senior was not getting carried away when asked if this was the target though.

“I wouldn’t say that much, there’s still a lot to do, but it’s one more step.”

Guiu is just the latest youngster and injury-hit Barcelona have called on over the past few years. While some have turned regulars in Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde and more recently Fermin Lopez, others have played smaller but important roles. The likes of Ferran Jutgla, Nico Gonzalez, Estanis Pedrola and Ez Abde have all made important contributions when called upon, and Xavi Hernandez whether by necessity or desire, will be delighted he trusted Guiu to make an impact.