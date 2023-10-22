Girona star accuses referee of rude and insulting behaviour during Almeria victory

Sunday was an excellent day for Girona as they picked up another victory in La Liga, this time by defeating Almeria 5-2 at Montilivi. That result saw the Catalans go level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table.

However, there was a rather serious incident that took place during the match involving Girona’s David Lopez and referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. During a half time interview, the defender accused the official of rude and insulting language during the first half, as per Diario AS.

“It’s difficult to play like this – he disrespects you, he insults you. You have to try to forget and focus on the game, but it complicates things. I’m talking about the referee – we players in La Liga already know about him.”

However, the Technical Committee of Referees has reviewed audio footage from Ortiz, and have concluded that he did not use insulting or abusive language. As such, they have instructed Lopez and Girona to rectify the statements. Whether that happens remains to be seen.