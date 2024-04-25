Two Girona players taken to hospital after training ground incident

Two Girona players are being examined in hospital, following a clash on the training ground. Brazilian right-back Yan Couto and central defender Juanpe are awaiting results of their tests to rule out anything serious.

“Yan Couto and Juanpe had a head-butt between them and right now they are in the hospital. It looks bad,” manager Michel Sanchez told MD ahead of their clash with Las Palmas. Naturally, Girona will want to avoid risking a potential concussion being worse, and just 48 hours out from the game, it would be understandable if both were rested.

🔙 OTD fa 1 any va tenir lloc la gran nit de @tatycaste11anos amb el seu PÒQUER en la victòria davant el Real Madrid a Montilivi! ❤️‍🔥#GironaRealMadrid | #LaLigaHighlights | @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/t9mkoVKmdF — Girona FC (@GironaFC) April 25, 2024

Michel did not give any further details on the incident, but did also rule out Cristhian Stuani through injury. Viktor Tsygankov and Yangel Herrera will be fit for the clash in Gran Canaria though.

Girona are in freefall away from home, having lost their last five outside of Catalonia. Michel challenged his side to arrest that dynamic, and warned that they would have to work on their transition game.

🗣️ @Michel8Sanchez : ❝It is necessary that the player's head is in the same feeling as in Montilivi.❞#LasPalmasGirona pic.twitter.com/IgNBVpnJrR — Girona FC (@GironaFC_Engl) April 25, 2024

“They will take the ball from us for sure, because they have done it to all the teams. We need to be good in defence and be aggressive in the pressure to do damage in transition, because the games are played at their own pace and that is what we should avoid.”

Despite an excellent season, Las Palmas are not so hot themselves, having picked up just two points from their last eight, and suffered five defeats on the trot. With Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid facing off at the Metropolitano, Girona have a chance to widen the gap to either 13 or 10 points from one of them.